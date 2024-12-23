We visited the annual Christmas Wonderland at Drayton Manor and it was as magical as ever

Winter Wonderland runs until December 31

There is still time to make a magical trip to ‘the Midland’s ultimate family destination’ for a festive extravaganza.

For the last five years we’ve made our annual trip to the Christmas Wonderland at Drayton Manor with our train mad children.

This year was no different, albeit later than planned due to the various different storms and weather warnings we’ve been thrown this month.

Finally with some blue skies and little chance of rain we set off from our Northamptonshire home for the 48 minute journey to Staffordshire with our boys, aged seven and three.

As a family we’ve always highly rated the Christmas experience at Drayton Manor which is an exceptionally good value for money day out.

The welcomes are always warm and excitement levels are high as we enter the park.

If you can stand the cold and are lucky enough to have a dry ish day then the winter is where it’s at for theme parks as you get to do so many more rides during the day due the queue times.

At this time of a year there are a selection of ‘thrill’ rides open – including the new Gold Rush – which our older child loved.

You’re best to check the Drayton Manor website to see what is and isn’t open but what’s great is there are a decent range of rides to sort all ages and it’s all quite close together.

Between the thrill rides and Thomas Land, we did more rides than I could count. Many we just stayed on and went round twice, three times, four and so on..!

As well as the rides there is of course the Christmas element to the day out.

New this year is Thomas’ Hot Chocolate Express: Hop aboard and enjoy a magical Christmas tale with Sir Topham Hatt as you journey along our sparkling festive light trail towards Rusty and Dusty’s Hot Chocolate Factory. With festive installations lighting up the night sky, this festive train ride will bring an extra Christmas glow to your visit.

Also a new this year is Rusty and Dusty’s Hot Chocolate Factory: Ever wondered how the perfect hot chocolate is made? Rusty and Dusty reveal their secrets in their cosy factory, a delicious end to Thomas’ Hot Chocolate Express. Warm little hands on a cup of sweet cocoa while getting creative with marshmallows and treats!

As well as trains and the most delicious hot chocolates is the enchanted Christmas grotto which includes elf school, fun and games meeting Father Christmas and a small gift for little ones.

We were lucky enough to also enjoy Lory’s Christmas Show in the theatre, Jingle Bell Pop Party and the Thomas Land Christmas Show.

We packed a lot in and it was so fun it was exhausted. We left feeling happy, festive and already excited for next year’s trip.

Hotel packages are on offer if you want to extend the fun. We’ve stayed once before and it was magical so I’d highly recommend.

Christmas Wonderland runs until December 31. For more information click here