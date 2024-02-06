WATCH: Two local charities unite for explosive return of Northampton Colour Run

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two well-known Northamptonshire charities are set to host the return of a much-loved fundraiser in the town this summer.

Northampton Colour Run 2024 will take place at Overstone Park on Sunday, 2nd June, only this time it will be headed up by not one but two local charities – The Lewis Foundation and Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

It is the first time the charities have joined forces for the popular 5k fun run, which sees participants splattered in different coloured, non-toxic paint and powder throughout the course.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation said: “This is such a powerful and exciting collaboration between our two charities, with so many people locally having heard of or taken part in Northampton Colour Run over the years. It’s always been such a popular fundraiser in the town, so we were over the moon to be asked by the Cynthia Spencer team if we’d like to work with them to organise the event.

“We’ve got some incredible ideas between us about how to make it even more inclusive and fun, and we promise a whole heap of excitement, whether you’re a seasoned runner or prefer a stroll around the course. There’s something for everyone and we hope to see hundreds of individuals, families, friends and work colleagues sign up.”

Michelle Leighton, Events & Challenges Fundraiser, Cynthia Spencer added: “We are delighted to be bringing back the Northampton Colour Run in partnership with the Lewis Foundation this summer. It is the start of an ongoing joint venture which we hope raises thousands of pounds for us both year-on-year. We’ve had a fantastic response so far so we’re urging people to register before 31st March to take advantage of the early bird prices. It’s a great way to have fun whilst raising money for two great local causes, and we promise an unforgettable experience that’s open to all ages and abilities. You don’t even have to run to take part either! We really can’t wait.”

The Lewis Foundation provides free gift packs and support to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice provides care to patients with a life-limiting illness, their loved ones and the people who support them across West Northamptonshire.

All proceeds from Northampton Colour Run 2024 will be equally split between the two organisations to support their work.

Northampton Colour Run 2024 will take place at Overstone Park, Sywell Road, Northampton, NN6 0AB on Sunday, 2nd June from 10am.

Early bird tickets (to 31st March) are £15 per adult, £10 per child and £45 for a family of four.