Vote for your women’s player of the season – Commsave Supports the Cobblers

Visit the Commsave website to vote for your Cobblers Women’s Player of the Season.

Commsave, a not-for-profit financial co-operative which helps people regularly save and improves access to responsible credit, is a proud supporter of Northampton Town Football Club – both the men’s and women’s teams.

This month, the Northampton based credit union is supporting the women’s team by hosting its player of the season vote online, promoting the six shortlisted players and asking fans to vote for their favourite.

Ellie Barker and Jade Bell from NTFC

Dominic Masterson, CEO of Commsave, explained: “We are proud of our Northamptonshire roots and are passionate about giving back locally. Commsave is the official training wear partner for Northampton Town Football Club – for both the men and the women. We have been supporting NTFC’s women’s team since 2022, not just with their training wear but also by sponsoring star striker Jade Bell – who banged in 21 goals in just 19 games last season – despite only signing in November - and Ellie Barker from the Development Squad.”

Both Jade and Ellie recently visited the Commsave offices in Northampton to meet staff and thank the company for its support.

Meet the six shortlisted players and make sure you vote today:

Vicky Barrett is an experienced centre-back who signed for Northampton Town from Milton Keynes Dons ahead of the 2022-23 season. Barrett brought vital FA Women’s National League experience to the squad as the Cobblers prepared for their first ever campaign at Tier 4, having spent her entire career until that point with the Dons. The defender scored a late winner as Northampton came out on top in a tense encounter at home to title chasing Boldmere St. Michaels earlier this season.

Jade Bell is a dedicated, pacey striker who signed for Northampton Town from London Bees during the 2022-23 season. Bell, who had previously played for Milton Keynes Dons, made a huge impact by scoring 14 goals in 15 games before the end of the campaign in all competitions. The forward continued that form into this season and is still in the race for the Golden Boot as we near its conclusion.

Zoe Boote is a versatile defender who re-signed for Northampton Town from Milton Keynes Dons during the 2021-22 season. Boote played for the Cobblers earlier in her career and returned to help the team win the East Midlands Women’s Regional Football League Premier Division with an unbeaten record, before being named club captain ahead of their first campaign on the FA Women’s National League.

For the first time, the football club is running its men and women’s player of the season vote at the same time.

Kim Farrow is a vastly experienced striker who signed for Northampton Town from Chesham United ahead of the 2022-23 season. Farrow was a prime example of the Cobblers’ recruitment strategy that summer, as another player that brought FA Women’s National League experience to the squad. The forward previously played for Milton Keynes Dons, Watford and Leicester City, and is currently enjoying her best goalscoring season in a Northampton shirt having dropped into a deeper, number 10 role.

Katie McLean is a commanding, ball-playing goalkeeper who re-signed for Northampton Town from Queens Park Rangers in pre-season. McLean was named the FA Women’s National League Division One South East Player of the Year last season, and the Cobblers were one of a number of clubs attempting to sign her. The goalkeeper, who started her career at Northampton, slotted in as one of the leaders in the squad and has put in a number of standout performances throughout the campaign.

Fay Noble is a playmaking centre-midfielder who has played for Northampton Town for virtually her whole career, making her the longest-serving player in the current squad. The midfielder has been near-ever present as the club have risen through the Women’s Football Pyramid. Noble is a consistent performer, and she is equally adept at tackling as she is at passing.