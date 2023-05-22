News you can trust since 1931
Volunteers respond to appeal by Northampton's St Christopher's Care Home for bedding plants

Just over 20 volunteers responded to an appeal by Northampton's St. Christopher's Care Home, to help their Estates Team plant 3,000 bedding plants at the weekend.

By Caroline MorrisContributor
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:24 BST

These were for containers and flower beds around the 4 acres of landscaped grounds, opposite Abington Park.Within two hours, they had completed over 70 containers and several large flower beds.The volunteers were rewarded with large salvers of bacon and sausage baps, which were eagerly devoured, along with mugs of tea and coffee.Both the Chairman of the Trustees, Donald Loe and Estates Manager Stephen Clamp, thanked the volunteers for their willingness to help the charity and said just how much the array of colour will mean to all the Care Home and Independent Living Residents, their families and friends, who will walk around or sit out in the grounds this summer.

Volunteers Respond to St. Christopher's Appeal LtoR: Dorothy Faulkner, Anne Moore, James Moore, Juliet Seward.

1. UGC-Image-59944

Volunteers Respond to St. Christopher's Appeal LtoR: Dorothy Faulkner, Anne Moore, James Moore, Juliet Seward. Photo: Submitted

Volunteers at Work

2. UGC-Image-59945

Volunteers at Work Photo: Submitted

Getting to grips with the planting LtoR: David Harrop, Donald Loe, Peter Swallow.

3. UGC-Image-59947

Getting to grips with the planting LtoR: David Harrop, Donald Loe, Peter Swallow. Photo: Submitted

Flower Bed Ready for Summer

4. UGC-Image-59948

Flower Bed Ready for Summer Photo: Submitted

