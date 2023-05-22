Volunteers respond to appeal by Northampton's St Christopher's Care Home for bedding plants

These were for containers and flower beds around the 4 acres of landscaped grounds, opposite Abington Park.Within two hours, they had completed over 70 containers and several large flower beds.The volunteers were rewarded with large salvers of bacon and sausage baps, which were eagerly devoured, along with mugs of tea and coffee.Both the Chairman of the Trustees, Donald Loe and Estates Manager Stephen Clamp, thanked the volunteers for their willingness to help the charity and said just how much the array of colour will mean to all the Care Home and Independent Living Residents, their families and friends, who will walk around or sit out in the grounds this summer.