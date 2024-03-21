Volunteer’s ‘dedication and commitment’ to military charity recognised
Gareth Bull, SSAFA Northamptonshire Chair, said: “Then Northamptonshire branch of SSAFA proudly recognise Sue Walters for her unwavering dedication and outstanding commitment to serving our local veterans. Her five years of selfless service embodies the true spirit of the SSAFA mission statement with her tireless efforts changing many lives by offering support and hope to those in need. We are deeply grateful for her invaluable contribution and congratulate her on this well-deserved milestone. Here's to many more years of making a difference to our veteran community."
Sue volunteers as a caseworker for SSAFA, helping veterans and their families in their times of need. The region is actively seeking caseworkers, who do not need to have a military background to volunteer and who receive full training and local support.
If you are interested in helping SSAFA visit: ssafa.org.uk/volunteer-for-ssafa/search-for-a-role