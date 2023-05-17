Northampton’s provider of shared e-scooters, Voi, has announced its support for this year’s Northampton Film Festival.

Voi is providing discounted Voi e-scooter rides for the event’s staff, judges,VIPs and attendees to help them scoot to events around the town quickly and easily for the duration of the festival, which runs from 22 May - 4 June 2023.

The exclusive discount codes will be available on the Northampton Film Festival Gyder Maps app.

Northampton Film Festival

Jack Samler, regional general manager for Voi UK, Ireland and France, said: “We’re delighted to partner with the Northampton Film Festival.

“The Festival celebrates Northamptonshire’s independent spirit and this really resonates with us as a company whose e-scooters offer people the freedom to get anywhere in town quickly and conveniently.

“They are easy to use - just app, tap and go - and are a fun, affordable way for people to zip around between the many Festival events taking place across Northampton.”

Becky Carrier, festival director, said, “Northampton Film Festival is passionate about bringing people together in Northampton town centre from across the whole town so we’re excited to be able to offer those visiting the festival a discount on this environmentally-sustainable method of transport. And if you’re already on your smartphone looking at our new Gyder Maps app listing, what could be easier than sorting out your transport while you are there?!”

Cllr Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, added: “The Northampton Film Festival provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the rich culture we have across West Northamptonshire. I would encourage everyone to travel to the events sustainably using our brilliant e-scooter scheme.”

The full line up of events at Northampton Film Festival can be found at https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/

