After a sell out event in August 2022, the popular car show was welcomed into the closed off Piazza in Brackley for visitors to meander around and admire the classic motors from over the years.

Visitors were transported back in time as the parking bays, usually filled with modern day cars, were full with cars and vehicles dating back from the beginning of the last century to the 1980s and 1990s.

There was a stunning collection of classic Minis, Volkswagen Beetles and Campervans, Jenson Interceptors, MG T-types, classic MKI, II & III Cortinas and MK1 Escorts parked up, along with a Ferrari (246 Dino), with Jaguar, Mercedes and Aston Martin classics to be enjoyed.

Twins enjoying their grandad's 1938 Worseley Hornet at the Brackley Classic Car Show

The show also saw a number of American trucks and vehicles to look round.

One visitor said: “It’s been great to see the American influence here today with Charger Trucks and Irocs. I have really enjoyed this.”

The Brackley Classic Car Show organisers said: “We have been so pleased with the turn out today, the weather has been kind to us and it’s been great to see so many families out enjoying the cars and music.”

All proceeds raised at the event organised by Brackley Classic Car Show and Brackley Town Council will be going to the Mayor’s Charities, which this year are the Medical Detection Dogs and Air Ambulance. The last event on August 22 raised over £2000.

