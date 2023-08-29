News you can trust since 1931
Visitors from Marburg will be hosted by Northampton Twinning Association

In early September Northampton Twinning Association will be hosting a group of friends from our German twin town of Marburg, with whom exchanges have taken place for more than 30 years.
By Christine BurrowsContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read

Members of the Freundeskreis arrive on 7th September to stay with hosts around the town. The programme of events arranged for them include a reception by the Mayor in his Parlour, a visit to a National Trust property and a tour of the University. The Saturday of the visit is also Heritage Weekend and they will be having a guided tour of St. Peter's Church and experiencing the vintage buses, with time to visit the Museum and other Heritage sites. A Farewell Dinner concludes the visit on the Monday.

If you would like to know more about the Twinning Association and our twin towns, please contact the Hon. Secretary on 01604 719121.

