Vegan market returns to Northampton town centre this weekend

Vegan Market Co is coming back to Northampton on Sunday (October 17).

The Northampton Vegan Market will take over the Market Square, right in the heart of the town.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls, all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s founder said:"We are so excited to be back in Northampton. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Northampton!”