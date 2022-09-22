Vegan Market Co is bringing its artisan food and ethical clothing to Northampton this week

A vegan market is coming to Northampton town centre at the end of this week.

Vegan Market Co (VMCO) will be taking over Market Square – in the heart of the town centre – on Sunday, September 25 from 10.30am to 4pm.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

Vegan Market Co in Market Square, Northampton town centre in January 2022. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.

All products are created by a handpicked selection of ethical and sustainable businesses.

VMCO’s founder Lewis Beresford said: “We are so excited to be back in Northampton.

“We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Northampton.”

Here is a list of businesses appearing at the market:

- Peace of Crystal

- Fuuudge

- Global Craft Company

- Saving Nemo

- Greenpeace UK

- The Silver Queen

- The Hangry Vegan

- Miss T’s Pattie

- Love Meg Bakery

- The Wildlife Trust BCN

- Daniele’s Cakes and Bakes

- Veg Heads

- Comfy Stuff

- City Selling Spot

- Origin Kitchen

- Rawsome Chocolate

- Huns

- Nuresh

- Riverford Organic Farmers

- Dre’s Sauces

- Sesame Kingdom

- The London Feel Good Hub

- Healthy Options

- RSPB

- Nattyroots Ital Juice

- Liliths Cafe

The return to Northampton follows the success of the last visit in May 2022.

Vegan Market Co ran its first event back in 2016 and the company has since grown to cover more than 40 locations across the UK with the aim to showcase the country's best ethical and sustainable producers and make veganism accessible and inclusive.

The company additionally works to tackle the climate crisis by promoting sustainable lifestyle choices and supporting tree planting and conservation projects around the world.

Vegan Market Co told Chronicle & Echo they additionally plant a tree for every business that participates in their events.