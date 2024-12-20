Unique live Bridgerton concert is coming to Northampton with iconic hits performed by string quartet
Netflix production company Shondaland and live entertainment discovery platform Fever have partnered to bring this exclusive Candlelight performance to our town.
This musical experience will light up the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery with thousands of candles, in the hope of transporting guests to the Regency era of England.
With three seasons now streaming on Netflix, Bridgerton continues to enchant audiences worldwide – and this special event promises an unforgettable evening in a captivating setting.
The setlist includes Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’, Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ and Pitbull’s ‘Give Me Everything’, just to name a few.
The performance is being hosted in selected areas worldwide, with limited tickets available. This spans as far as Madrid, Sydney, Berlin and Rome, with each venue transformed into the most fashionable set of the season.
Candlelight is a series of live concerts produced by Fever, designed to make classical music more accessible. Performed by talented local musicians in illuminated locations, it makes for an immersive and intimate atmosphere.
You can enjoy the ‘Candelight: Best of Bridgerton on Strings’ experience at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on the following dates and times in 2025 – 6pm and 8.30pm on March 8, March 14, April 11 and April 12.
Tickets start from £21 per person, with premium seats costing a maximum of £53.50 each, and certain zones are already sold out for the first of the four performances.
