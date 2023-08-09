UK's biggest inflatable obstacle course coming to popular summer holiday destination near Northampton

Get set for the UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course at Willen Lake this summer.Run, bounce and jump through a 300 metre course filled with 30 challenging obstacles, including slides, climbing walls, balancing balls and more at the popular Milton Keynes park.

Tuff Nutterz, which is the UK's biggest inflatable obstacle course, will be at Willen Lake from August 25 to September 5.

The obstacle course is suitable for all ages, any under 5s must be accompanied by a parent or carer.