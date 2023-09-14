Twentieth anniversary of major Northampton fundraising event Cycle4Cynthia to place this weekend

A snap from the 2017 event when double world champion cyclist Becky James led riders.

A major Northampton fundraising event will take place in Northampton over the weekend for the twentieth time.

Cycle4Cynthia is the biggest fundraiser for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Kettering Road. Over two decades, keen cyclists and supporters have raised a whopping £754,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The twentieth anniversary event was launched earlier this year and the countdown is now nearly over as the event will take place on Sunday September 17. The charity hopes to make this year the biggest yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting at 9am from Holdenby House, the event will see four distances over the course of the day. Cyclists will either clock up five, 10, 25 or 50 miles around the Northamptonshire countryside. The routes encompass stately homes such as Althorp House, Kelmarsh Hall and Cottesbrooke Hall.

Most Popular

In a bid to get more people involved this year, organisers launched a challenge called ‘Sofa2Cycle’, similar to the popular ‘Couch25K’ scheme, which aimed to prepare cyclists for the event.

Anita Frith fundraising director at Cynthia Spencer Hospice previously said: “For its twentieth year, the fundraiser is aiming to see 1,000 riders to take part, each raising £100, to raise £100,000 for hospice services to care for those at the end of their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over twenty years, Cycle4Cynthia has raised an estimated £745,000 towards the £4.4 million it costs to run the hospice and community end-of-life services and, in particular, has contributed to the costs of running the charity’s wellbeing service that helps those living with a terminal diagnosis have the best quality of life #liveeverymoment.”