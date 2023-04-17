Tulip-picking at family-run Overstone Grange Farm in Northamptonshire IN PICTURES

Visitors were all smiles this weekend as they had their pick of the farm’s fresh blooms - spot anyone you know?

Many people flocked to Overstone Grange Farm at the weekend for the launch of its annual pick-your-own tulip festival.

The Harris family were excited to open up their tulip field with around 100,000 bulbs of 40 varieties of blooms to the public on Saturday, April 15. People wanting to pick their own flowers can do so over the next couple of weekends.

Farm co-owner, Lucy Harris, told this newspaper: “Spring has been hiding this year but the weather is hopefully starting to pick up and what better way to celebrate than surrounded by beautiful coloured tulips enjoying the great Northamptonshire countryside?”

Tickets are available to book now on Overstone Grange Farm’s website. Eight tulips cost £5 and 18 stems cost £10. The farm will be open on April 22, 23, 29, 30 and May 1.

Overstone Grange is also running a Special Educational Needs (SEN) session from 10am to 12pm on Sunday, April 23.

Alongside tulip-picking, children can enjoy the farm’s play pitch with a bale tower, sandpits, swing and games. There is even a fluffy tail trial for the more adventurous young visitors to embark on with a tasty treat on completion.

For more information or to book tickets, visit https://www.overstonegrangefarm.co.uk.

Take a look at these smiley tulip-pickers at Overstone Grange Farm at the PYO Tulip fest’s opening weekend - spot anyone you know?

1 . PYO Tulip Festival Overstone Grange Farm launched their annual pick-your-own Tulip festival on Sunday, April 15. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . PYO Tulip Festival Overstone Grange Farm launched their annual pick-your-own Tulip festival on Sunday, April 15. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . PYO Tulip Festival Overstone Grange Farm launched their annual pick-your-own Tulip festival on Sunday, April 15. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . PYO Tulip Festival Overstone Grange Farm launched their annual pick-your-own Tulip festival on Sunday, April 15. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4