Trick or treaters invited to spooky home in Brixworth this Halloween

In Brixworth, a house has transformed into a terror of delight.

Its biting gnashes ready to chomp on the next monster it encounters, while its open mouth shows the eyes of those previously caught. Yes, this is a true spectacle to see, but fear not, for this house only eats monsters, allowing the children of the village to trick or treat in safety.

The house's large orange eyes scour the road and driveway, while a collection of vampiric daisies, biting colourful flowers, hungry mallows and Audrey inspired giants (from the film Little Shop of Horrors) guard the path to the door.

Monster Devouring House

Its protective measures have already worked with a skeleton trying to escape the roots of the house, while the bones of its friends are trapped in others.

Then there's the mummy that lurches outwards from the hedge trying to pull its way out while pulling you in. Not to be missed are the legs of a witch as a bush devours her whole, while her loyal cat sits on her broom hissing in anger. You might think that a ghost would be safe from all this, but oh no, a salivating Audrey has caught it with their vines, their mouth open wide as they chase it.

Of course there are also the usual suspects to this spooky house - giant spiders and their webs, sounds effects and eerie lights that shine the way, with pumpkins coming on Monday (October 30) too.

Great fun to look at, this transformation wasn't overnight, with many of its handmade items taking three weeks to make, and five days to put up.