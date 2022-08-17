Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 4,000 visitors of all ages have been treated to a fun day of games and entertainment in Daventry to learn more about the work carried out by emergency services in the community.

The Emergency Services Fun Day took place at Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village in Hawke Road between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday, August 10.

Families got to enjoy a range of activities - from battling in sumo suits and playing hockey to viewing police and fire vehicles and even watching fire crews demonstrate how they cut open cars to rescue casualties.

Portfolio holder for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services at West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor David Smith, said: “The aim of the event was to provide members of the community with an opportunity to find out more about the work of our Community Safety Partnership and chat to members of our emergency services.

“It was a tremendous success. There were 1,000 people through the gates within the first 45 minutes and event staff counted up to 4,000 during the whole day.”

Also at the event were stalls and games, free burgers and drinks and a music performance from the Daventry Ukulele Group.

There were also stands offering information on Northamptonshire Police's Blue Butterfly project and bike marking scheme, RE-Solve, the Emergency Service Cadets, GYM (Guiding Young Minds), Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Mind, Daventry Leisure Centre, Community First Responders, local housing associations and more.

Cllr Smith continued: “I would like to extend a special thanks to all representatives from the emergency services - Northants fire and EMAS for great demos, Daventry Ukulele group for their performance, Cummins Daventry for all of their support and their apprentices helping out marshalling during the day. Also, a big thank you to DSLV for the venue and RRT Rapid Relief Team providing free burgers and drinks.

“All who attended with stalls and activities were absolutely fantastic and a great time was had by all.”