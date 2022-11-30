‘Traders of Towcester, this one's for you,’ says Tove Benefice, organisers of the Christmas Tree Festival

Tove Benefice has invited businesses, schools and organisations to take part in the community Christmas Tree Festival.

The festival will take place at St Lawrence Church Towcester, from December 15 until December 18 and it is expected to display a huge collection of trees from various businesses. This is an opportunity for organisations in the area to shout about their services and to let the community know about them.

Tove Benefice said: “Design, build or decorate your own tree for display, advertising your school or business. Use your creative flare. This will be a chance to turn our church into its very own festive fir tree fantasy land for visitors to wander through.”

Tove Benefice are inviting Towcester businesses to get involved with their Christmas Tree Festival

