Town Springs to Life for Daventry Easter Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 80 stallholders joined the event, including some familiar faces who are always popular with punters, and plenty of new stalls for shoppers to sample. Visitors savoured tasty food and drink and shopped for handmade gifts and home accessories, while also supporting the town’s independent businesses. One stallholder said: “It was an absolutely amazing day, I met so many lovely people who commented on how nice it was to see the town so busy.”

Now in its third year, the market takes place during the Easter school holiday and offers a family-friendly day out, complete with free entertainment. This was a big hit with market-goers, with long queues for face painting and balloon modelling. The Easter Bunny was even in attendance and handed out sweet treats to mark the occasion. There was also an Easter trail and craft tent for families to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To set the mood for the bustling market, Danetre Ukulele Orchestra and Sounds of Steel Steelband performed throughout the day, providing a vibrant soundtrack for this Easter celebration. Daventry Museum was open on the day too, offering even more for visitors to see and do.

Most Popular

Daventry Easter Market

Mayor of Daventry Cllr Ted Nicholl said of the event: “This year’s Easter Market was once again a huge success. I spoke to every stallholder and they all told me how much they loved Daventry and the town events. Thank you to all the staff and councillors who helped with the market and the museum and ensured the day was one to remember.”

Daventry Town Council would like to thank everyone who attended the event. Special thanks go to the stallholders, as well as Juice Sound Ltd who provide technical support and equipment.