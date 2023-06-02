Towcester Mayor to retrace Queen Boudica’s steps for Charity by walking 125 miles to Colchester

The walk will pass through Chelmsford, London, St Albans, and Dunstable, finishing in Towcester on Bury Mount at 3.00pm on Sunday 11 June.

The route is that which Boudica took on her final battle against the Romans that it’s believed took place near Towcester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Tarbun says: “I like to push myself for charities and I thought this would be a good way to celebrate Towcester’s history, raise the profile of the Town, and importantly raise funds for my charities.

Mayor David Tarbun is walking 125 miles for his charities

Most Popular

You can follow my progress on my Facebook page: ………..”

Towcester Mayor’s Charities this year are Towcester Foodbank, Renew 169 Wellbeing Café and The Lighthouse Centre.