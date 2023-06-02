News you can trust since 1931
Towcester Mayor to retrace Queen Boudica’s steps for Charity by walking 125 miles to Colchester

The Mayor of Towcester Councillor David Tarbun, is kicking off his fundraising on 7th June by walking 125 miles from Colchester to Towcester, following the route taken by Queen Boudica.
By David TarbunContributor
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:08 BST- 1 min read

The walk will pass through Chelmsford, London, St Albans, and Dunstable, finishing in Towcester on Bury Mount at 3.00pm on Sunday 11 June.

The route is that which Boudica took on her final battle against the Romans that it’s believed took place near Towcester.

David Tarbun says: “I like to push myself for charities and I thought this would be a good way to celebrate Towcester’s history, raise the profile of the Town, and importantly raise funds for my charities.

Mayor David Tarbun is walking 125 miles for his charitiesMayor David Tarbun is walking 125 miles for his charities
Mayor David Tarbun is walking 125 miles for his charities
    You can follow my progress on my Facebook page: ………..”

    Towcester Mayor’s Charities this year are Towcester Foodbank, Renew 169 Wellbeing Café and The Lighthouse Centre.

    You can donate here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/towcester-town-mayors-charities

