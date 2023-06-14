Towcester Evening WI win Volunteer Team of the Year award from South Northants Volunteer Bureau

Towcester Evening WI Gardening Team was shortlisted for the Volunteer Team of the Year and were delighted and honoured to win this category. Representing the team at the event were Sue Hamilton and Margaret Knowlton, founding members of this WI group. Sue received the award on behalf of the current and past members of the team and said she was delighted that recognition had been given to the work the WI had undertaken over the last 20 years.

(Sue also mentioned that Margaret had just celebrated her 90th Birthday and although the stairs were a challenge to get up on the stage at the Town Hall, Margaret is still engaged in gardening with the team!)

Not only do the WI Gardening Team look after the 5 WI planters in the town but they also work with local school children, planting daffodils and bluebells around the town. Recent projects have also included planting 50 trees and planting daffodils in the centre of town. All projects have been kindly sponsored by businesses in the town or through grants obtained from our local councils.The awards were made by pupils of Towcester C of E Primary School who worked with a Community Artist to fashion the fabulous trophies from recycled materials.

Sue Hamilton and Margaret Knowlton showing their award

