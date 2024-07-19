Top gear at top testing facility at Catesby Park
Recently, the tunnel has been used to put a variety of vehicles through their paces by the BBC’s incredibly popular show Top Gear.
The ‘Tunnel Run’ series, which is available to watch on YouTube,is hosted by Becky Evans, who showcasesseven separate runs with some of the world’s wildest cars. These include; the Lamborghini Huracán STO, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR as well as older classic cars such as the Mercedes S600 AMG and the BRM V16 F1 car, all with the infamous Stig in the driving seat.
Rob Lewis, Director at Catesby Innovation Centre said: “It has been great to welcome such a diverse group of cars to Catesby Tunnel, and credit to the guys at Top Gear for creating a fantastically engaging series of videos. We hope they have given people a flavour of what Catesby Tunnel is all about and what makes it such a unique facility for full-scale vehicle testing”.
Alongside the tunnel, White Commercial are currently marketing Catesby Innovation Centre, a two storey modern statement office building with plenty of car parking, designed to provide flexible office space from 290-8,200 sq ft for automotive and associated companies.
The accommodation is available on flexible licence agreements which will also provide seminar space and café area, a place for conferences, training courses and lectures, encouraging meetings and social collaboration. There are also plans for development of new larger units within the surrounding area that will also provide ‘grow-on’ space for businesses that graduate from the Innovation Centre.
