This weekend could have you throwing pancakes, sipping coffee and enjoying a walk through the woods at Pitsford, as the local coffee shop prepares for Pancake Day.

T's Coffee is located in T’s Woods, a mixed woodland of about 20,000 trees that were planted in 2002 at Pitsford Quarry, and this weekend they will be busy flipping pancakes for a great event to get your teeth into.

They will be joined by pop up van The Courtyard Creperie (from Savour the Flavour Catering) who have a regular spot in the woods serving some amazing crepes to walkers. They cook up both savoury crepes and sweet ones, and with vegan and gluten free options, they really do have a crepe for everyone. The savoury choices may tempt you to try something a little different, with combinations such as chilli jam and rocket and mushroom and cheese varieties.

Lots of different flavours of pancakes are available from The Courtyard Creperie

Some say crepe, some say pancake and there will also be classics such as lemon and sugar, nutella, honey and cinnamon on offer. There are even more indulgent treats such as Belgian chocolate with toasted marshmallows or Biscoff, banana and white chocolate being served, where some are even topped with macarons or mini choux buns.

This crepe company do take their work seriously so visit their Facebook page where you can see videos and details of their other events and services.

Plus, if you fancy a walk after some pancake fun, you can walk from T's through the woodland to the playing field at Pitsford, or walk through miles of countryside in between Boughton, Moulton and Pitsford, taking in several lovely sites from several old folly's, horses, sheep and even alpacas and make a big day of it.

The pancake party is free to attend with free parking too, and will offer various forms of entertainment including a pancake throwing competition. Local charities will receive 50 percent of the proceeds from the event.

Come and join the pancake fun at Ts Coffee at Pitsford Quarry