Time for young canine stars to shine at Towcester

A LEADING Irish-based greyhound feed supplier has stepped in to back one of greyhound racing’s most historic one-off contests at Towcester on Sunday.

The Time Greyhound Nutrition Juvenile Championship over 500m, an event which dates back to its first running in London at Wimbledon Stadium in 1957, is the most valuable race to be staged at the UK’s greyhound tracks this weekend - and Towcester will host the £3,000 to the winner event.

Traditionally, the Juvenile Championship brings together the young canine stars of the previous year for a valuable one-off event and proves a pointer for the sport’s biggest prize to come, the £175,000 Star Sports English Greyhound Derby, also staged at Towcester. This year’s Classic starts next month.

The line-up for Sunday's big race at Towcester

Willie Rigney of sponsors Time Greyhound Nutrition said: “When the opportunity arose to back one of the most famous races in UK greyhound racing, we had no hesitation to step in - and this year’s line-up really is top class.

“It comprises the winners of a number of major competitions including the current English Derby favourite in Liz and Rab McNair’s King Memphis, but there’s also Clona Curly for trainer Diane Henry. He’s owned by Kevin Boothby, the boss of Towcester, and I know they think the world of him, too.

“We are also delighted to see Irish interest in the Time Greyhound Nutrition Juvenile Championship with the Graham Holland-trained Faypoint Harvey. Graham might be an Englishman but he’s based in Ireland - so he’s very much one of ours too! And he’s won the last two English Greyhound Derbys with Romeo Magico and Gaytime Nemo.

