Tickets selling fast for explosive Northampton Colour Run

Tickets for the highly anticipated return of the Northampton Colour Run fundraiser are selling quickly.

Scheduled for Sunday, June 2nd, 2024, at Overstone Park, this much-loved event, co-organised by local charities Cynthia Spencer Hospice and The Lewis Foundation will bring people together for an explosion of colour and joy.

The 5k run promises participants of all ages and abilities a vibrant experience as they get splashed with colourful, non-toxic paint powder while tackling the course. This is the first time these two prominent charities have collaborated for the event.

"We've received such an overwhelming response that we're urging people to sign up quickly before tickets run out," said Lorraine Lewis, CEO of The Lewis Foundation.

“The Northampton Colour Run has always been a popular fundraiser in the town, but to have teamed up with Cynthia Spencer Hospice for the first time ever makes it even more exciting. As always, it’s going to be inclusive and fun for everyone, whether they want to run, jog or walk the course. Come and join us and hundreds of other participants – it really is the perfect weekend activity for people to do alone or with friends, family or work colleagues.”

Michelle Leighton, Community & Events Fundraiser Lead, Cynthia Spencer added: “Ticket sales are hotting up, and so is the excitement. All the preparations have now been made and we’re expecting to welcome hundreds of participants, all ready to be covered in rainbow colours throughout the course. We will be raising money for two exceptional local charities and we can’t wait.”

The Lewis Foundation provides gift packs and support to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands, while Cynthia Spencer Hospice offers compassionate care for those facing life-limiting illnesses in West Northamptonshire.

Proceeds from the 2024 Northampton Colour Run will be equally divided between the two organisations to help continue their vital work.

Northampton Colour Run 2024 will take place at Overstone Park, Sywell Road, Northampton, NN6 0AB on Sunday, 2nd June from 10am.

Tickets cost - £20 per adult, £12 per child and £50 for a family of four. Under 5s are free.