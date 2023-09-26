News you can trust since 1931
Tickets selling fast for charity ball with Billy Lockett as headline act

Billy Lockett is performing at a charity gala ball which is set to raise thousands of pounds for adult cancer patients in hospital - but tickets are “selling fast”.
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST- 2 min read
Northamptonshire charity The Lewis Foundation, which provides free gift bags to individuals going through cancer treatment, will host its first ever black-tie fundraiser at the prestigious Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa on Saturday, 4th November - 6pm until midnight.

Organisers are promising a “show-stopping” event featuring a drinks reception, three-course dinner, silent auction and luxury raffle, dancing and an exclusive performance from Northampton-born singer songwriter Billy Lockett.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation added: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response and support for our first charity gala ball, and have gone all out to make sure we host a night to remember with an intimate performance from the amazing Billy Lockett.

Lorraine and Lee Lewis, co-founders of The Lewis Foundation, outside Fawsley HallLorraine and Lee Lewis, co-founders of The Lewis Foundation, outside Fawsley Hall
    “We have superb food and drink arranged and have received some amazing prizes for our silent auction and raffle too.

    “100% of the ticket sales and fundraising on the night will go towards funding our free gift packs, which means we can bring more smiles and comfort to adult cancer patients undergoing treatment in hospital - this is what we continually strive for at The Lewis Foundation.

    “It’s time for everybody to celebrate and party for a great cause, but they have to be quick to purchase tickets.”

    The Lewis Foundation works closely with 17 hospitals in the Midlands to hand-deliver over 2,000 free gift packs each week.

    Jevgenij Lyzko, CEO of Mannol UK and headline sponsor, added: "The Lewis Foundation is a charity that's very special to me, and many of colleagues at Mannol UK feel the same.

    “Someone I am very close to received their packs during a tough battle with cancer, so I’ve witnessed firsthand how the free gifts can light up the lives of cancer patients, filling them with hope and optimism.

    “The team at Mannol UK is over the moon to be part of The Lewis Foundation’s first-ever charity gala ball as their headline sponsor, but I’d definitely urge people to get their tickets before they sell out. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

    The Lewis Foundation gala ball has been made possible thanks to sponsorship from Mannol UK, University of Northampton and Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa. Local broadcaster John Griff will compere the event, Boombastic Events are providing the music, and Nick Rees from REES Media and Marketing has also supported with arrangements.

    Tickets are on sale until 7th October, and prices start from £150 per person. For more information and to book visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/events OR https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-lewis-foundation-black-tie-gala-ball-tickets-685692162717?

