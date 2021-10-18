Tickets now on sale for The Horne Section show at Northampton's Royal & Derngate

The Horne Section

The five-headed musical comedy band The Horne Section are heading to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Tuesday November 9 as part of their latest tour, entitled That’s How I Like My Tour.

Five outstanding musicians, one non-musical stand up. There will be comedy, songs, enthusiastic dancing, and a lot of mucking about in an unruly, ridiculous, and surprisingly satisfying show from the ingenious melody makers and Alex Horne, the creator and star of BAFTA-winning and International Emmy-nominated Taskmaster.

Their iTunes chart topping podcast The Horne Section Podcast is Shortlists’ Best Comedy Podcast and has featured guests including Robbie Williams recording a brand-new version of Angels, Reggie Watts, Sir Chris Hoy and Greg Davies. The band collaborated with Romesh Ranganathan’s Hip Hop Saved My Life podcast in an exclusive podcast mashup with Acast and Comic Relief.

Their TV credits include being the in-house band on BBC One’s Peter Crouch’s Year Late Euros and Peter Crouch’s Save Our Summer, which Horne also co-hosted, and Channel 4’s The Last Leg. They have featured in the two hour special The Horne Section Television Programme on UKTV’s Dave, filmed at the London Palladium, and the band have previously hosted three series of Alex Horne Presents The Horne Section on BBC Radio 4.

The Horne Section are: Alex Horne (band leader), Joe Auckland (trumpet and banjo), Mark Brown (saxophone and guitar), Will Collier (bass), Ben Reynolds (drums and percussion) and Ed Sheldrake (keyboards).