Tickets now on sale for Northampton's festive Winter Light Trail at Delapre Abbey

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 16th Sep 2024, 13:26 GMT
Tickets are now on sale for Northampton’s festive Winter Light Trail at Delapre Abbey.

The trail will take over the grounds of the abbey from November 22, 2024 until December 31, 2024, with its “larger than life” illuminations.

Following an early bird ticket price period, tickets are now on general sale for all sessions over the five-and-a-half weeks in which the event will take place. Organisers are urging visitors to book early to avoid disappointment.

A spokeswoman for M P Promotions – the company behind the event – said: “Step into an all-new illuminated light trail this winter and immerse yourself in Yuletide festive wonder with the whole family as Christmas approaches – make your night merry and bright.

Delapre Abbey’s Winter Light Trail will return in November and tickets are now on sale.

"Embark on a glittering winter adventure and let enchanting displays, captivating soundscapes and interactive elements take you to lands anew.

"Strolling through the illuminated abbey will work up an appetite! Savour some delicious food from several local, independent food vendors. Conclude your visit at the Apres Bar, an alpine ski lodge serving all of your festive favourites including mulled wine, Hot chocolate and frosty beers.”

Off-peak tickets are priced £13 for children or seniors, £17.50 for adults and £55 for a family ticket (two adults, two children).

Standard tickets are £15 for children or seniors, £20 for adults and £60 for a family ticket.

Peak tickets are £17 for children or seniors, £22.50 for adults and £65 for a family ticket.

To find out more and to book tickets, visit the Winter Light Trail website here.

