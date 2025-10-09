Tickets for fourth year of huge health and wellbeing event in Northants sold out in just four days

Tickets for the fourth year of a huge health and wellbeing event, organised by a holistic women’s coach in Northamptonshire, impressively sold out in just four days.

Nikki Antonaccio empowers women all over the world to become their most confident selves while thriving in their lives and businesses.

She founded Nikki Antonaccio Online Coaching in December 2020, at a time when the fitness industry was closed and she had to find an alternative to working as a personal trainer.

With no indication of when the fitness industry would reopen, Nikki decided she wanted to be part of filling the gap in supporting women with their health.

Nikki is an ex-contemporary dancer, who taught and performed for a decade. Having suffered with severe eating disorders for most of her life, she decided to explore personal training and nutrition to understand herself better.

Though she fell in love with fitness, she continued to struggle with eating disorders and decided to look into her experiences from the perspective of therapy and the trauma she had faced.

“I had all of these qualifications to help me understand myself, and I wanted to create something to help other women do the same,” Nikki previously told the Chronicle & Echo.

Her holistic women’s health coaching remains online, allowing her to serve a global audience as far as America, New Zealand and Australia. Many of her Northamptonshire clients started out doing personal training with Nikki and have remained loyal to her.

An exciting aspect of Nikki’s work is organising a huge health and wellbeing event for women, which is being held at Fawsley Hall on October 26 this year.

This flagship event and end of year celebration is open to her clients and the public off the back of its success over the past few years.

It welcomes people from the wellbeing and holistic health industry to celebrate women becoming the best versions of themselves. It has previously been described as inspiring for bringing together a community of like-minded females in this digital age.

With talks on financial health, sobriety, hormone health, trauma and mindset all lined up, as well as a joyous vocal session, Nikki looks forward to welcoming more than 100 women to the event in just a few weeks.

“I’m getting excited now,” said Nikki. “We sold out of in-person tickets within four days and six people are attending virtually, as we’ll be live streaming on Facebook.

“The itinerary has been finalised and all the speakers have confirmed their attendance. The feeling of in-person events can’t be replicated by anything else.”

Nikki is most looking forward to welcoming headliner Maxyne Ryan to the event. The professional singer will be hosting a wellbeing vocal workshop for all attendees.

When asked what difference she hopes the event will make to attendees, Nikki said: “I hope they’ll come away reprioritising health as their foundation. I hope they realign and see how important it is to all other aspects of their lives.”

Nikki believes this is a unique and special event because it is wholly focused on women, particularly female founders, and will encourage connections to be built between like-minded individuals.

The founder says business has been “mad but in a really nice way” in the months since she last spoke to this newspaper.

Having had the opportunity to speak at events, appear on podcasts and even attend a film premiere, Nikki is pleased to be spreading her impact far and wide.

“My vision is women’s health redefined,” she said. “I want to make it a foundation rather than a luxury.”

Nikki stands firm that thriving health is key to having strong relationships with yourself, your business and other people – and her aim for the last quarter of the year is to make women feel grounded as they enter January 2026.

For more information on Nikki Antonaccio Online Coaching and this upcoming event, visit the business’ Instagram page here.