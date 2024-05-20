Thurston Laidlaw Shoosmith (1865-1933) - London Art Exhibition

Published 20th May 2024
Northampton-born watercolourist whose work was renowned over 100 years ago and faded into obscurity.

The artist was known as a quiet and reserved man, a vegetarian and non-smoker, who enjoyed walks in the countryside as well as swimming. A self-taught artist, most probably influenced by his talented mother, he travelled extensively across Britain and mainland Europe to sketch and paint. He was first President of the Northampton Town & County Arts Society and elected to the Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) in 1919.

Thurston’s profession as a solicitor in the family firm meant, quite unusually, that he did not need to sell his art to earn a living. He therefore only painted during his work breaks, which makes the evolving quality of his artwork more remarkable. The law firm his father founded, developed into Shoosmiths LLP, a significant provider of legal services across the UK and internationally.

This exhibition of sixty paintings at the RWS, is the first held in London within living memory, curated from paintings held by the Shoosmith Gallery and the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery. The Shoosmith Gallery, a registered charity, is located within Delapre Abbey, Northampton.

An Artist for All Seasons

RWS Gallery, 3-5 Whitcomb Street, London. WC2H 7HA.

14 - 16 June 2024. 11am - 5pm.

Free Admission.

