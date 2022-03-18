Thrilling science-packed magic show is coming to the Deco theatre in Northampton NEXT MONTH
The theatre will be transformed info a real life science laboratory where colourful chemical experiments will capture the imagination's of budding scientists
An action-packed magic show is coming to the Deco theatre in Northampton next month.
Top Secret - The Magic of Science will see the theatre transformed into a laboratory, where there will be a variety of explosive experiments, designed to inspire budding scientists and magicians.
The production stars international illusionists, Danny Hunt and Stephanie Clarke from the company, 'Amethyst', which specialises in magic, illusions and escapology.
A spokesperson for the production said: "Top Secret is fun, magical and entertaining for the whole family. It’s the chance for young budding scientists or magicians to see the impossible made possible. It’s also really really messy."
Top Secret promises to be a colourful show, fusing the mystery of magic with wondrous feats of science and it’s filled with mystery, suspense and plenty of mess.
The show is coming to Northampton's Deco theatre for one day only on Sunday, April 24 at 5.30pm.
Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for children.
For more information and to purchase tickets, call the box office on 01604 491005 or book online at www.thedeco.co.uk.