Thousands set to head to popular scarecrow festival in Northamptonshire village this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people are set to head to a Northamptonshire village this weekend for its popular scarecrow festival.

Harpole Scarecrow Festival, which sees villagers make eye-catching scarecrows and place them on display in their front gardens, will take place this weekend (September 10 and 11).

Abbie Tarpley, festival committee member, said “it's the place to be” this weekend.

Harpole Scarecrow Festival is taking place this weekend (September 10 and 11)

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "It's going to be a good one. It's a safari themed scarecrow festival so everyone's going for safari animals.

"We've got the open top bus for rides around the village. We've got food, drink, bars dotted around. The Live and Let Live pub has a live wood carving and craft activities for kids.

"A couple of dance schools are performing. We've also got an acoustic guitar duo, a ukulele group. And also tortoises to pet at the Old School Hall on Saturday at 3pm. We've got a stilt walker and a tricycle rider on the Saturday.

"We've also got Pure Genius on, who are from Harpole, on the lorry stage at the playing field at 4pm on Sunday.

"It's a family day out. It's three pounds per adult for entry. We have got a couple of car parks. People can bring their dogs.

"Everything we make is going to village charities and organisations. Last year we raised £22,000."

The festival will be open to the public between midday and 5pm.

The village has also has some remaining tickets left for its Crow Fest music event at Harpole Playing Field on Friday night (September 9), which will start at 4pm and finish at 1am.