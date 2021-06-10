This is when Northampton's strawberry fields should be opening

A popular, pick-your-own strawberry field in Northampton is set to open soon.

The part owner of the Grange Farm strawberry field in Harpole has set a target date for welcoming customers.

Teresa Drage, who part runs the business, said: "It's always a bit of a tricky one to put a date on it.

Grange Farm

"It's been such a cold spring and bad weather has slowed things up.

"We are hoping to open towards the end of this month."

Teresa went on to thank people for their interest and support.

She said: "We have been amazed at the support we have had over the years. We very much appreciate it. I think we are the only people in the area that do this.

"It's great that more people know where we are now. If anyone wants to know more, then check our social media accounts."

Teresa added that the maize maze, which was popular among children last year, would be opening at the start of the summer holidays.

The cafe will also be open, which serves tea, cakes and more.

There is also parking on site at the field.