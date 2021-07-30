Theatre boat back on the waterways on Northamptonshire canal this weekend

The musical will be performed twice in Northamptonshire.

A theatre boat will be back on the waterways on a Northamptonshire canal this weekend.

The infamous 84-year-old Widgeon Theatre Boat will be on the Grand Union Canal in Stoke Bruerne this weekend (July 31 and August 1).

The theatrical narrowboat will host a musical on both evenings it is moored in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theatre boat.

‘Grit of Life’ is a story told from different viewpoints, both past and present and the narrator weaves a tale through history and music.

New songs have been written for the musical by Rory Mcleod, and the show has been written and Directed by John Knowles.

The show will take audience members on a colourfully informative journey of the waterways from a variety of perspectives and characters.