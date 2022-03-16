The Post Mortem Live is coming to Northampton where attendees can dissect a body and solve a murder

A live post mortem show is coming to Northampton and attendees will be able to dissect a body and solve a murder.

The Post Mortem Live will be held at the University of Northampton’s creative hub in April and comes with a warning of “not for the faint hearted”.

Working with an award winning human anatomist, Sam Piri, in a four hour experience, participants get into the bowls of CSI, pathology and forensics to determine how the victim met her death.

The live interactive show will visit Northampton in April.

Attendees will dissect a semi-synthetic human body to learn about the organ systems including a real kidney, stomach, intestines, lungs and heart as well as using forensic entomology - the study of insects - to try and work out how long the body has been left for dead.

To do this attendees will pull live maggots and pupae casings from the dead body using forceps, which have been specially prepared.

Sam said: “As an organisation we’re on a mission to both deepen and widen understanding in how the human body works.

“My mission is to support students and the general public nationwide to appreciate the scientific method and to understand how their body works.

“Anatomy fascinates me and I’m confident this show won’t disappoint.”

The interactive show is part of a nationwide tour, which sold out across the country in 2021.