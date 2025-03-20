‘The Over 30s Club’ daytime clubbing event is coming to Northampton for the first time next month

The Over 30s Club hopes to prove that the dancefloor does not have to wait until midnight, and the first event in Northampton is planned from 3pm until 8pm on April 19 at The Church Northampton.

A daytime clubbing event run by ‘The Over 30s Club’ is coming to Northampton for the first time next month.

The organisers hope this event will help boost the local economy and wellbeing of people over the age of 30 – as well as enhancing trade during traditionally quiet hours.

This innovative clubbing experience is also hoped to boost mental health, as dancing is a powerful tool in releasing endorphins, reducing stress and combatting loneliness.

The Over 30s Club was founded by David Riches in March 2020 and he said: “We’re creating a social, uplifting space where people can enjoy music, connect with others and relive the golden days of the 80s and 90s club culture – without the exhaustion of a 3am finish.”

These particular events have been running for the past year and they originated in Norwich, before expanding to other locations such as Nuneaton, Torquay and Colchester.

“The demand is phenomenal,” David told the Chronicle & Echo. “Since the pandemic, we found with evening party nights that people were drifting away at around 10pm and venues were at 40 percent capacity by 10.30pm. We found out people want to party but don’t want the late nights anymore.”

The average age of those in attendance is 35 to 50 and David says many events sell out months in advance.

David has been in this industry and DJed at large scale events since the early 1990s, and says attendees of The Over 30s Club can expect a “fun-filled social event”.

The combination of dancing, singing, socialising and making memories with friends makes it a “totally different experience” which is “good for the soul”.

“I DJ and run these events and I suffer from depression,” said David. “This is my happy place. Standing behind the decks, you see people having a good time with smiles on their faces – that’s why we do it.”

For more information on The Over 30s Club and the upcoming events, visit the business’ website here.