‘The most exciting upcoming day out in Northamptonshire,’ says Kislingbury farm shop visitor
Kislingbury will be seeing its surrounding fields full of pumpkins soon as its farm shop prepares for a new crop of produce to excite the county
From sunflowers to pumpkins, Kislingbury farm shop, Sunnies and Spookies is now preparing for halloween to bring another new pick-your-own experience to the area.
With its season of pick-your-own sunflowers drawing to a sunny end, the farm shop is now preparing for a new season of produce and this time it will be rather scary.
From October visitors will be able to pick their own pumpkins from the first pumpkin patch that will be open to the public. So whether you wish to create some halloween decorations or just eat and enjoy them in a whole lot of autumn recipes, the farm will be worth a visit.
Most Popular
Harry Fromant owner of the farm said: “This year we opened our pick–your-own sunflower field which has been amazing. It has been so much fun and we had a great response from not just the locals but from the visitors all over the county. In October we will be opening our pumpkin patch which we can't wait for.”
One of the visitors to the farm said: “It was great fun picking sunflowers, and now can't wait for the pumpkins!” and there is already a keen interest for return visits from many.
Keep your eye out for the opening day on the Kislingbury Sunnies and Spookies Facebook page, when you can go and get into the spooky spirit of autumn.