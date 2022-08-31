Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From sunflowers to pumpkins, Kislingbury farm shop, Sunnies and Spookies is now preparing for halloween to bring another new pick-your-own experience to the area.

With its season of pick-your-own sunflowers drawing to a sunny end, the farm shop is now preparing for a new season of produce and this time it will be rather scary.

From October visitors will be able to pick their own pumpkins from the first pumpkin patch that will be open to the public. So whether you wish to create some halloween decorations or just eat and enjoy them in a whole lot of autumn recipes, the farm will be worth a visit.

Pumpkins growing

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Fromant owner of the farm said: “This year we opened our pick–your-own sunflower field which has been amazing. It has been so much fun and we had a great response from not just the locals but from the visitors all over the county. In October we will be opening our pumpkin patch which we can't wait for.”

One of the visitors to the farm said: “It was great fun picking sunflowers, and now can't wait for the pumpkins!” and there is already a keen interest for return visits from many.