If you’re looking for a Christmas Eve event in Brackley that will get your foot tapping, the Lounge Cafe Bar is offering a fun night with music, tapas and cocktails.

Fancy dress is optional, but the first 10 guests through the door with fancy dress will be given a gift, so perhaps make the night extra memorable and dress to impress.

Richard Rainbow owner of the Lounge Cafe Bar said: “The 80s and 90s music always brings in some fun guests who just want to enjoy the music. We will be offering two cocktails for £15, a full bar and there is tapas so there will be plenty of refreshments.”

The Lounge Cafe Bar has a warm welcome at any time of the day

Richard set up the bar in Brackley six months ago and his events and reputation are getting a lot of attention. Tightly tucked away in Market House Courtyard off the Market Place, the bar is warm, welcoming and has a variety of events you can turn up to. The cafe bar has two areas, one of which one can be privately hired for a small function.

Richard said: “I wanted somewhere accessible for everyone in the daytime, where coffee, cake and a chat are always available. We are the perfect place for a brunch or lunch meet up and it’s been great to see families and friends book in. Then, in the evening we dim the lights and create a really chilled bar, with cocktails, tapas and music. There has been some real talent booked into our acoustic evenings and we have had visiting magicians too.”

Richard has also been helping Brackley resident Jon Haslam with his Chatty Cafe and provides a welcoming place to meet others on a Thursday afternoon. You can read more about the Chatty Cafe here.

There is no need to pay for a ticket or book for the Christmas Eve event at Richard’s bar, you just need to turn up ready to enjoy the music.

The Lounge Cafe Bar is the perfect place for the Chatty Cafe table

Tapas will be served 6pm - 8pm and will cost £15 for three dishes with a free glass of wine.

