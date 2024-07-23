The Lewis Foundation's annual water dash hailed as a success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday (July 20) saw almost 200 competitors take on the challenge of the Northampton Water Dash at Upton Country Park. In aid of The Lewis Foundation, the fun event raised £4,788 for the charity, which will fund 1,327 gift bags for adult cancer patients across the Midlands.

Water dashers of all ages took on the 5km inflatable obstacle course, which included a smoke tunnel and cargo nets, all while trying to dodge water ninjas on the course armed with super soakers. Among the runners were the Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton, who tried their best to avoid the expert aim of the water ninjas.

The fundraiser is organised by The Lewis Foundation, a charity that provides over 2,000 free gift bags every week to people undergoing cancer treatment at 17 hospitals across Northamptonshire and the Midlands.

“Our third Water Dash was the biggest one yet,” comments Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation. “It’s such an enjoyable event for people of all ages and it was great to see everyone having so much fun, especially as we raised so much money for The Lewis Foundation in the process.”

The Mayor and Mayoress of Northampton display their medals with Lorraine and Lee Lewis

“We’ve already started planning for the 2025 Water Dash, which will be even bigger and even better than this year, so wannabe competitors might want to start their training now!”

Headline sponsor Dr Audrey Tang, director of Click Arts Foundation and business author, broadcaster, leadership coach and brand ambassador, said: “It’s so lovely to be part of such a happy, fun and inclusive event and we were delighted to be headline sponsor. We’re thrilled with the amount of money the event raised as we know how valuable the work of The Lewis Foundation is. Whether it’s giving care packages to those in hospital and speaking to family members who need support, or the space and time they provide through their wellbeing cafes and pamper sessions for those with a diagnosis, the value they bring is immeasurable and that is why we continue to support all that they do.”

Other sponsors include Michael Jones Jeweller - Silver Sponsor, Consulo Health & Safety - Bronze Sponsor, The Elgar Centre -Venue Sponsor, and NLive Radio - Media Partner. Leading the warm up was Step Forward With Lewis.

