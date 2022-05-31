The Jubilee events taking place all thanks to Northamptonshire Community Foundation​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Northamptonshire Community Foundation awarded nine grants totaling £63,050.51 to voluntary and community organisations across Northamptonshire from Arts Council England’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund.

The Let’s Create Jubilee Fund aims to ensure that thousands of people from communities across England will have the opportunity to take part in exciting creative events – all in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee.

To celebrate, Northamptonshire Community Foundation has put together a guide outlining all of the events taking part across the county that have received funding from the Art’s Council England’s Let’s Create Fund. All the events are free to attend and aim to provide activities for people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in.

1. Masque Theatre - The Jubilee Tea-Party Action Committee Sunday 5 June 12 & 3pm as part of the Delapre Abbey Jubilee Celebrations (SOLD OUT) The 3pm show will also be Live Streamed - visit Masque's website (http://www.masquetheatre.co.uk/) for the link. Sunday 12 June, 3.00 pm & 5.00 pm - St Crispin Retirement Village, St Crispin Drive, Duston, Northampton, NN5 4RB (please park at the community centre NN5 5GJ) Sunday 18 June, 3.00 pm & 5.00 pm - Hunsbury Library, Overslade Close, Northampton NN4 0RZ Tickets are free but you can ensure your place by booking at www.ticketsource.co.uk/masque-theatre .

2. Laugh Out Loud Theatre – Her Majesty's Shoes Saturday 4th June, 1.00 p.m. - Kettering Arts centre, Lindsay Street, Kettering, NN16 8RG Saturday 4th June, 3.00 p.m. - Irthlingborough Community Centre, Fettledine Rd, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough NN9 5XF Sunday 5th June, 12.30 p.m. - Stanwick Recreation Ground, Raunds Road, Stanwick, Wellingborough NN9 6PP Sunday 5th June, 2.30 p.m. - Rushden Hall Park, 81 St. Mary's Ave, Rushden NN10 9NG Sunday 5th June, 5.00 p.m. – Quinton Village Hall, School Lane, Quinton, Northampton, NN7 2EA For details, visit https://www.loltheatre.co.uk/

3. Groundwork Northamptonshire - Community Tree of Hope Community Picnic and launch of the community Tree of Hope sculpture project Saturday 4th June, 11.00 a.m. – 2.00 p.m. Green Patch, Valley Walk, Kettering, NN16 0LU A community picnic will see the launch of the Community Tree of Hope sculpture project. The day will include unusual animals and a range of performances and activities from local artists. Come on down and spread a blanket. https://www.groundwork.org.uk/hubs/eastmidlands/

4. Late Developers – Jubilee Walks 2022 Saturday 18th June, 2.00 p.m. - 5.00 p.m. West Glebe Pavilion, Cottingham Road, Corby NN17 1SZ Late Developers have taken part in a series of artist led photographic walks starting from various landmark positions around Corby, including rural, woodland and urban locations. They will be holding a photo exhibition and celebration event to showcase the photos taken and maps of their walks. https://corbycommunityarts.org/late-developers/