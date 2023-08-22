The first-ever food market of its kind features businesses spread out along Daventry's streets

The first food market of its kind is coming to Daventry, including an array of artisan food-related stalls and free family entertainment.

The event will take place throughout Daventry town centre, along the entire length of the High Street, up Sheaf Street, Foundry Walk and Bowen Square.

Daventry Foodies' Market 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, September 16, from 10am to 3pm.

The stallholders at the market are selling various culinary-related products. Visitors can expect to enjoy anything from hog roasts to German sausages, Indian cuisine, fish, dirty burgers, noodles, falafel hummus wraps, cookies, cake and much more.

Entertainment is available for the entire family, including children's Willy Wonka Town Trail, face painters, balloon modellers, stilt walkers and food-themed crafts for visitors to make.

The culinary-themed event coincides with Daventry Heritage Open Days Bus Tours 2023, where residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a free bus ride on one of the restored buses along traditional bus routes, from Daventry to the surrounding villages.

Daventry Museum is set to host a series of Heritage Open Days celebrations on the day associated with a new theme, Creativity Unwrapped, and this year's new exhibition inspired by people and places from the town.

There is free parking available. Residents should check the onsite parking signage for time limitations and regulations.