News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
24 minutes ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change
1 hour ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
1 hour ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
1 hour ago Traffic police to roll out new cunning way to catch reckless motorists

The Fast & the Furriest to hit Run Rabbit Trails at Race Harborough

Entries for Race Harborough’s weekend Trail Running Festival - 'The Run Rabbit Trail Festival' - are now open.

By Race HarboroughContributor
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:58 BST- 2 min read

The festival, which runs over the weekend of 15th-16th July at Marston Lodge, Nr Market Harborough, is all about bringing together like-minded people to enjoy running on a variety of awesome trails across 3 events, combined with inspirational speakers, food, and live music on the Saturday evening.

The running events, that can be done as standalone events or together - when they form ‘The Quest for the Golden Carrot’ - are:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Trail Mix Challenge - Saturday 15th from 11-4pm: a different 5k course on the hour, every hour, for five hours. • Headlight Hop 10k - Saturday 15th at 6.30pm: a one lap early evening run featuring rolling hills and beautiful views across the estate. • Thump Trail Half - Sunday 16th at 9am: a two lap trail half marathon that will provide a challenge. The route is rolling and every turn rewards you with stunning woodland and country views. • Quest for the Golden Carrot: participants complete all of the above events totalling 56.1k over the 24 hour period. The top 6 males and females (lowest cumulative time) will then qualify for the Carrot Dash. • Carrot Dash: a 'winner-takes-all' 1 mile race to win one of two exclusive Golden Carrot trophies!

Runners enjoying the awesome trails and scenery during last year's Run Rabbit Trail FestivalRunners enjoying the awesome trails and scenery during last year's Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Runners enjoying the awesome trails and scenery during last year's Run Rabbit Trail Festival
Most Popular

    Mary Pearson, owner of Race Harborough, said: “We’re really excited for the 2023 renewal of this event.

    “It really does have something for runners of all abilities, and offers a unique challenge in the shape of ‘The Quest for the Golden Carrot’ which allows runners to take on all 3 races over the weekend.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “In addition to the great running opportunities, and the fantastic trails that Marston Lodge provides, there's free camping, and the whole vibe of the weekend is very much about community and sharing our passion for running.”

    Entries for the 2023 Run Rabbit Trail Festival can be made via https://thumpevents.co.uk/

    Related topics:Quest