The festival, which runs over the weekend of 15th-16th July at Marston Lodge, Nr Market Harborough, is all about bringing together like-minded people to enjoy running on a variety of awesome trails across 3 events, combined with inspirational speakers, food, and live music on the Saturday evening.

The running events, that can be done as standalone events or together - when they form ‘The Quest for the Golden Carrot’ - are:

• Trail Mix Challenge - Saturday 15th from 11-4pm: a different 5k course on the hour, every hour, for five hours. • Headlight Hop 10k - Saturday 15th at 6.30pm: a one lap early evening run featuring rolling hills and beautiful views across the estate. • Thump Trail Half - Sunday 16th at 9am: a two lap trail half marathon that will provide a challenge. The route is rolling and every turn rewards you with stunning woodland and country views. • Quest for the Golden Carrot: participants complete all of the above events totalling 56.1k over the 24 hour period. The top 6 males and females (lowest cumulative time) will then qualify for the Carrot Dash. • Carrot Dash: a 'winner-takes-all' 1 mile race to win one of two exclusive Golden Carrot trophies!

Runners enjoying the awesome trails and scenery during last year's Run Rabbit Trail Festival

Mary Pearson, owner of Race Harborough, said: “We’re really excited for the 2023 renewal of this event.

“It really does have something for runners of all abilities, and offers a unique challenge in the shape of ‘The Quest for the Golden Carrot’ which allows runners to take on all 3 races over the weekend.

“In addition to the great running opportunities, and the fantastic trails that Marston Lodge provides, there's free camping, and the whole vibe of the weekend is very much about community and sharing our passion for running.”