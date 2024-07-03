The creativity of Northants primary school children unleashed by university students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An exhibition of artwork created by Northamptonshire primary school children with the help of art students at the University of Northampton, takes place on Thursday 11 and Friday 12 July.

The Take One Picture Exhibition is the result of a partnership between the university, the Northampton Primary Academy Trust (NPAT) and The National Gallery, London which aims to improve learning and teaching of art, writing, and 21st century skills including children’s self-belief, motivation, empathy and critical thinking.

The Take One Picture Exhibition invites schools and educators to teach children by focusing on a single picture from The National Gallery’s collection and this year the painting selected was Pieter de Hooch’s The Courtyard of a House in Delft (1658).

For the Northamptonshire project, art students from UON took up residence in eight NPAT schools to assist teachers and school children from Year 4 to develop their thinking, making skills and their understanding of art.

Interpretations of Pieter de Hooch’s The Courtyard of a House in Delft by Northants school children

Andrew Hewitt, UON’s Professor of Art and the Public Sphere, said the scheme gave his university students who have an interest in teaching or working in galleries the chance to gain some real-world experience and learn from the education team at The National Gallery.

He added: “We have a fascinating exhibition lined up; the project really unleashed the creativity of these young minds.

“They were encouraged to think carefully about their own interests and passions and then use them to dictate their response to de Hooch’s painting and shape the artworks they produced.”

The Take One Picture Exhibition will be open to the public between 18:00 and 20:00 on Thursday 11 and Friday 12 July and takes place on the First Floor of the Creative Hub at UON’s Waterside Campus in Northampton. Register for free here.

The project was funded by and ran in collaboration with the UON’s Schools Engagement team who supported the university students working in schools as part of the widening access agenda for the University.