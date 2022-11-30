The Christmas Handmade Fayre is coming to Towcester so grab something different for your stocking

Talented artists and crafters from the area are getting ready with their stalls to sell quality handmade and unique gift ideas at the Handmade Fayre in Towcester this weekend.

The town hall will be the place to be on Saturday December 3 between 9.30am – 4pm if you are wanting to find something different this Christmas, where you can forget the usual High Street offerings and find something made with love for your loved ones.

Handmade gifts, art, craft, food and candles are just a selection of what will be available and it’s free to enter.

Come down to Towcester this weekend for some gift inspiration

The local handmade community have been beavering away all year to make their special wares so come and support them and perhaps be inspired yourself.