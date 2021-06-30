The big cinema screen events happening at Vue in Northampton this summer

BLACKPINK THE MOVIE coming to Vue Northampton in August

A spectacular selection of special Big Screen Events are landing at Vue Northampton this summer, including world-famous theatre and huge concerts.

Tickets are now on sale for BLACKPINK’s upcoming fifth anniversary movie, 'BLACKPINK THE MOVIE', on the big screen this August.

The new release will highlight the group’s special moments and includes unreleased interviews of Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo.

Fans of the South Korean girl group can become immersed in the music of BLACKPINK’s THE SHOW and IN YOUR AREA concerts, as re-edited footage will be shown in the ultimate screen and sound quality at Vue.

General Manager of Vue Northampton at Sol Central, Scott Norgate, said: “We’re thrilled be showing such a great selection of big screen events this summer, leading with the

highly awaited BLACKPINK movie.

“It’s great to bring live productions and other special content to the big screen and it’s experiences like these that our customers have been waiting for. We hope they will be as excited as we are and look forward to returning to the cinema.”

The Kenneth Branaugh Theatre Company is returning to Vue for a live performance of Romeo and Juliet, starring Lily James and Richard Madden. The stage production - a modern passionate version of Shakespeare's classic tragedy - will also feature Sir Derek Jacobi as Mercutio and Meera Syal as The Nurse.

Viewers can also get lost in music this summer as André Rieu’s 2021 Summer Concert: Together Again is coming to Vue. Featuring performances never seen before on the big screen, The King of the Waltz plays his favourite show tunes, operatic arias and dance numbers. André brings together performers from all over the world in this global spectacular, which promises to make fans smile, sing and dance.

Big Screen Events at Vue this summer include:

◾ Ball & Boe - Back Together (Encore) - Thursday, July 1

◾ Branagh Theatre Live: Romeo & Juliet - Wednesday, July 7

◾ The Sparks Brothers + Live Q&A with Edgar Wright - Thursday, July 29

◾ BLACKPINK: Wednesday, August 4 - Sunday, August 8

◾ André Rieu’s 2021 Summer Concert: Together Again - August, 28 - 29

◾ NT Live: Follies - September, 2 - 5