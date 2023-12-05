The Arc Cinema in Daventry spreads holiday cheer with special charity screening on Christmas Day

The Arc Cinema, nestled within Daventry's Mulberry Place development, is set to illuminate Christmas Day with the spirit of giving by hosting a heartwarming charity screening for referred users of the Daventry Foodbank. Breaking from tradition, the cinema will open its doors on December 25th to treat families in need to special screenings of beloved Christmas classics like the timeless hit movie, Elf, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having named the Daventry Foodbank as their esteemed charity of the year, The Arc Cinema has rallied the community in a series of fundraising initiatives, including raffles, live events, and auctions. Notably, their recent auction of Taylor Swift Eras Tour posters soared above expectations, raising over £300 to support the Foodbank’s essential initiatives. With an ongoing commitment to making a meaningful impact, the cinema has already amassed nearly £1,000 in donations, a sum nearly matching their previous year's fundraising for Daventry Area Community Transport (DACT).

General Manager Wendy Goldie expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "We are thrilled to open our doors on Christmas Day to spread joy and create lasting memories for families in our community. It's a pleasure to collaborate with generous contributors like Tesco, Cummins Ltd, and Reservoir Café, who have generously donated food, essentials, and festive items to enhance this special occasion."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a plea to the public, Wendy Goldie added, "We're also appealing for donations of children's toiletries to assemble Christmas gift bags for the kids attending the screenings. It's a small gesture that can make a big difference in brightening their holidays."

Most Popular

The Arc Cinema, Daventry

The commitment of The Arc Cinema goes beyond the Christmas Day event. Emphasising inclusivity and accessibility, the cinema has collaborated with The Dementia Café (Demcafe) at Daventry Methodist to introduce dementia-friendly sing-along screenings. Additionally, regular 'sensory screenings' of new films cater to individuals with autism or sensory disorders. During these screenings, the cinema ensures lower lighting, reduced sound levels, and provides subtitles. This ongoing dedication reaffirms The Arc Cinema's commitment to catering to diverse local audiences.

Explaining her motivation behind the initiative, Wendy Goldie highlighted, "The current cost of living crisis has left many struggling, including the 'working poor,' and the incredible volunteers at Daventry Foodbank face mounting pressure due to local demand. We believe everyone deserves the simple joy of a cinema trip during the holiday season, something many take for granted. Our aim is to ensure that the children in our community feel cherished on Christmas Day."

In addition to opening their doors on Christmas Day for Foodbank referrals, The Arc Cinema further demonstrated their commitment by donating 100 tickets to the Foodbank, providing local families in dire need with an opportunity to enjoy the magic of the big screen.