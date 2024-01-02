Tenth year of popular Chilly Willy motorcycle ride for Air Ambulance to take place in Northampton this weekend

This year’s event is set to see more than 1,000 motorcyclists

A popular annual motorcycle ride fundraiser held in Northampton will take place this weekend – and it is the event’s tenth year.

Chilly Willy Ride Out sees hundreds of motorcyclists congregate at a meeting point before setting off – in convoy – on a figure of eight, 20-mile route.

The event raises money for Air Ambulance and last year saw a total of more than £7,000 as 800 bikers took part.

Chilly Willy will take place on Sunday (January 7). Photo from last year's ride.

This year, organisers are expecting the event to be even bigger, so much so that they have moved the meeting point to accommodate the increased numbers.

David Purvey from Northampton Bikers’ Club said: “This year will be the tenth year and coupled with increased publicity, is expected to break the 1,000 bike barrier. Together with a target to the Air Ambulance of achieving up to 10,000 in donations and pledges.

"This a new larger venue was selected to help cope with the expected increase in numbers and motorcycles.

“Covering a figure of eight route of approximately 20 miles taking in Olney and surrounding villages.

Details for this year's Chilly Willy Motorcycle Ride.

“This event is an opportunity not only to support the Air Ambulance, but acts as a great spectator event for family and friends and a kick off to 2024 for the biking community.”