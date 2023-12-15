Tenth year for annual charity Christmas display – with visitors welcomed inside ‘winter wonderland’ home

Ann will be welcoming visitors into her decorated home this weekend, and urges everyone to come along and enjoy themselves

It is the tenth year for an annual charity Christmas display in Northampton, with visitors invited to the “winter wonderland” home this weekend (December 16 and 17).

Ann Williams has been decorating the inside and outside of her bungalow in Lumbertubs Lane for a decade, raising money for different charities.

This all began at a time when Ann’s daughter and husband both had cancer, and her husband was on a committee for the area.

Photo: Chris Flavin-Sweeney.

He thought it would be a good idea for Ann to decorate the bungalow for charity, which she had always done but decided to take it to the next level.

Ann’s husband sadly passed away the following February, but she continued to do the Christmas display and it got “bigger and bigger”.

Each year, Ann opens her home in Abington to the public for a weekend and invites them to take part in the fundraising – and here is what you can expect this Saturday and Sunday (December 16 and 17).

Santa will be in his grotto meeting the children in attendance and giving them a present each.

Photo: Chris Flavin-Sweeney.

A greenhouse-style building in the garden has been turned into a winter wonderland, with floating penguins in water and reindeer, a sleigh and an igloo.

Ann’s games room will feature a Victorian village, described as “spectacular”. The hallway has been decorated with gingerbread houses, unicorns and fairies, and the stable from the Christmas nativity.

There will also be a tombola and raffle, with cash prizes up for grabs among others.

Ann will be welcoming visitors from 2.30pm until 5.30pm on both days, with entry set at £1 for adults and £3 for children.

This year the event is raising money for PHAB, which supports social activities and sports for children and young adults nationally.

Ann, who also previously organised the Northampton carnival, is part of the PHAB committee and says the money will support their upcoming plans, particularly as the charity now has its own place.

In previous years, the money raised has helped Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Marie Curie, DEBRA and the Talbot Butler Ward at Northampton General Hospital.

“The visitors all love it,” Ann told the Chronicle & Echo. “Everybody knows it. People drive past but don’t realise what we’ve got out the back.”