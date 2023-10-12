News you can trust since 1931
Talented members of a Northampton church are inviting people to a Festival for Creation

Abington Avenue United Reform Church have organised a creative festival in response to the climate emergency and in support of the work of international development agency Christian Aid.
By Juliet LunamContributor
Published 12th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
The event takes place on Saturday, October 21 with an afternoon exhibition and a concert in the evening.

Organiser Rachel Jones explained: “We’re going to have an exhibition in the church sanctuary from 2-5pm and a concert at 7.30pm. “This event follows on from our ‘Just One Thing’ campaign, where we have been encouraging people to commit to doing something positive, however small, to benefit the environment. In preparation for this year’s festival we’ve already held a creative workshop where we produced a number of pieces, and we've had promises of paintings, poems and other works of art illustrating the world as it is, and as we would like it to be. “In the evening, there will be performances by local choirs and musicians – with, we hope, some audience participation too.”The event is aimed at raising awareness of the impact of the climate crisis and other environmental challenges, and of the work done by Christian Aid to combat the effects of climate change on the most vulnerable communities around the world.Rachel added: “Climate change affects us all but people living in the poorest places, who have done nothing to contribute to the crisis, are suffering the most.“As Christians we believe it’s important people understand what’s happening and how they can adapt their lifestyle and use their voices to call for change.The festival opens at 2pm on Saturday October 21. Entry will be free, but there will be opportunities to make a donation to Christian Aid.

