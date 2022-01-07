Take a sneak peak at the vegan market coming to Northampton this weekend

The Vegan Market Co is making a return to Northampton on Sunday, January 9 in the Market Square.

The event will feature a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing, jewellery, arts and crafts as well as charity stalls. All created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

VMCO’s founder, Lewis Beresford, said; “We are so excited to be back in Northampton. We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.

"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Northampton.”

Vegan Market Co ran their first event back in 2016 and the company has since grown to cover more than 40 locations across the UK with the aim to showcase the country's best ethical and sustainable producers and make veganism accessible and inclusive.

The Northampton Vegan Market will run from 10.30am to 4pm.

