Take a look at 25 pictures from a popular Northamptonshire village scarecrow festival over the weekend.

Harpole Scarecrow Festival took place over the weekend, running a couple of weeks earlier than usual on Saturday August 30 and Sunday August 31.

Dozens of scarecrows were displayed around the village, with families following the trail and stopping to enjoy live music on the playing field. The classic red bus also made its way through the village once again.

Despite the poor weather, the festival drew plenty of visitors and raised money for charity and the community.

Harpole Strawberries Field and its maize maze were also open for the weekend, and remain open for those still enjoying the summer holidays. Visitors can pick strawberries and raspberries, while the café serves hot and cold drinks, cakes and ice creams.

Take a look through our gallery below.

